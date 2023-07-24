MIDLOTHIAN — A four-wheeler crash late Sunday afternoon on private property in the area of a strip mine site near Midlothian killed the male operator and injured a female passenger who was thrown from the all-terrain vehicle, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The unidentified victim died of his injuries following the 5:40 p.m. crash despite resuscitation efforts at the scene by another four-wheeler operator who was nearby when the crash occurred.
First-responders, including Shaft and Frostburg volunteer firefighters and Maryland State Police Trooper 5 medevac crew members also administered CPR, according to Roger Bennett, DES deputy director.
The victim was pronounced dead after being transported to UPMC Western Maryland by an Allegany County Department of Emergency Services ambulance.
The passenger and the second operator were treated at the scene by medical first responders but declined transport to the hospital, Bennett said.
The crash reportedly took place off Old Legislative Road at Carlos as the four-wheeler was ascending a hill before it flipped backward, ejecting the passenger. It came to rest in a pond.
The accident is being investigated by the Allegany County Sheriff's Office with involvement of the Maryland Bureau of Mines and the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration.
