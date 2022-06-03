BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Hedgesville man was killed Thursday morning when his vehicle traveled off of state Route 9 and struck a utility pole, causing him to be ejected from the vehicle, according to Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer.
Austin Ray Wise, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash that occurred in the 8000 block of Martinsburg Road.
Police said Wise was operating a 2009 Honda when the accident occurred just after 8 a.m.
Morgan County Emergency Medical Services, Berkeley Springs and Hedgesville volunteer fire departments and the West Virginia Division of Highways also responded to the scene upon alert by the Morgan County 911 emergency center.
