CUMBERLAND — No injuries were reported when a tractor-trailer traveled out of control and crashed just after sunrise Saturday on eastbound Interstate 68 at LaVale, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
The crash occurred at 6:33 a.m., prompting alert of the LaVale Volunteer Fire Department, LaVale Rescue Squad, Allegany County Hazardous Material Team, DES units and the State Highway Administration.
Maryland State Police also responded to investigate the mishap that occurred just days after grinding and paving was completed on the section of I-68 eastbound from LaVale at Vocke Road to the U.S. 220 south exit.
The project included laying of an asphalt that favors high friction over flexibility or smoothness of ride, according to the SHA.
No fuel or fluid leaks were reported in Saturday's crash.
The county hazmat team routinely responds or is consulted for crashes involving tractor-trailers, according to Lt. Todd Bowman, DES spokesman.
Saturday's accident took place at the location where there have been numerous rig crashes in the past year.
Special enforcement by state police and safety measures by the SHA have been implemented in order to promote safety through the mountainous corridor where a speed limit of 45 miles per hour is posted for tractor-trailers.
A review of truck accidents on eastbound I-68 in the area of exit 42 revealed inattentive driving and speed factored in several crashes that occurred there in the six-week period from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15 of last year.
The series of mishaps also prompted a previous warning to truckers posted by the Maryland Motor Truck Association to its members to “use extreme caution” while traveling from the Garrett County line through Cumberland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.