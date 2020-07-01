Drivers cited in Frostburg Police distracted driver initiative

FROSTBURG — Several drivers were cited for traffic violations and 13 warnings were issued in the last several days of June when Frostburg Police Department conducted a distracted driver enforcement initiative, according to Chief Nicholas J. Costello.
Frostburg Police officers spent 13.5 hours in the initiative that was funded through a grant from the Maryland Highway Safety Office.
Five citations were issued for cell phone use while driving and one for driving without insurance. One vehicle was towed and one citation was issued for a violation that will require the driver to appear in district court.
Most of the issued warnings were for speeding violations. Officers also issued three safety equipment repair orders for defective headlights and taillights.
"The Frostburg Police Department works hard to keep our roads and community safe," said Costello. "The department appreciates the funding for this concentrated enforcement, which allows an officer to work extra and focus specifically on these violations."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.