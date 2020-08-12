CUMBERLAND — A drug arrest that required intensive cleaning closed Sheetz convenience store on Greene Street early Wednesday morning.
According to the Cumberland Police Department, the arrest happened at 4:38 a.m. and involved a controlled dangerous substance.
An investigation of the incident is complete.
Sheetz Public Relations Manager Nick Ruffner said the store might be open later today.
"It will not be closed long," he said.
No other details were available.
