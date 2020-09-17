CUMBERLAND — A police initiative Wednesday throughout the city resulted in several arrests, 50 traffic stops and seizures of assorted drugs, money, drug paraphernalia and a loaded handgun, according to the Cumberland Police Department, which led the special enforcement.
Eight arrests were made with names of the accused withheld, pending further investigation.
Forty-three traffic warnings and seven citations were issued, as were three civil citations. In addition, applications for charges were filed in district court for three people, police said.
Officers reportedly seized 134 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of fentanyl, 8.7 grams of heroin, 67 grams of marijuana, 43 Ritalin pills, six oxycodone pills, six hypodermic syringes and a loaded .38-caliber handgun.
Police also seized $3,045 during the drug operation that also included the Allegany County Sheriff's Office, Maryland State Police STATE team, Natural Resources Police, the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force and the Allegany County State's Attorneys Office.
