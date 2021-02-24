CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police saw a marked increase in overdoses in the city last year.
Officials reported 26 fatal overdoses in 2020 along with 157 non-fatal overdoses — compared to 12 fatal and 79 non-fatal overdoses that took place in the city in 2019, according to department statistics.
“We also noticed a rise in natural death investigations where a person passes away at home. There were 51 unattended deaths in 2019 and 87 that occurred in 2020,” Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent said.
The police department also reported that mental health emergencies in the city totaled 754 in 2020, increasing by 120 over the amount that occurred in the city in the previous year.
Cumberland Police handled 28,088 incidents in 2020 and Ternent is hopeful for improvement.
“Fortunately, as we enter this year, we see evidence of the community mending with a reduction in crime statistics,” Ternent said.
“Last year was an era of constant crises moving at the speed of the internet,” Ternent said. “Cumberland Police officers had to deal with the pandemic, executive orders, social unrest, protests, political turmoil, the opioid epidemic and crime. It was a tumultuous time for policing.”
But Cumberland, he said, did not experience the unrest and turmoil that some U.S. cities experienced.
“We are very fortunate that Cumberland is a great community with strong community leadership,” the chief said. “Although these events nationwide caused our heads to spin, our community persevered and stayed strong.
“We all agreed and disagreed, spoke out, protested or supported issues, but did so with dignity while keeping our city safe.”
