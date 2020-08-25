Drugs, shotgun seized in Williams Street drug raid

CUMBERLAND — Two people were arrested and drugs and a sawed-off shotgun were seized when Cumberland Police and its emergency response team raided a Williams Street residence early Monday evening.
Numerous capsules of heroin, suspected crack cocaine, hypodermic syringes, packaging materials for controlled dangerous substances and an illegally-modified shotgun were seized, police said.
Police took into custody Elaina Dawn Harper, 25, and Christopher Scott Simmons, 27, both of Cumberland, on drug distribution and possession charges.
Harper and Simmons remained jailed without bond Tuesday pending bail review by a district court judge.
