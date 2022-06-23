Drugs, weapons seized in Interstate 68 traffic stop

CUMBERLAND — Two people were arrested early Thursday when deputies from the Alllegany County Sheriff's Office allegedly found drugs and weapons in a vehicle during a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 68.
Jorn R. Zajac, of Parkville, was charged with controlled dangerous substance distribution and possession charges in addition to firearms charges that included felony possession of a firearm and use of a firearm in drug trafficking. Courtney A. Purnell was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana).
Deputies said methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin, a 9 mm handgun and an assault-style shotgun were seized during the 3:30 a.m. stop near the 42-mile marker in Cumberland.
Zajac and Purnell were awaiting bond hearings Thursday morning.
