MCHENRY — A Baltimore man escaped injury early Wednesday evening when his vehicle overturned on Interstate 68, Maryland State Police said.
Dershera Hays was driving east when he lost control of the vehicle, struck the guardrail and overturned about 6:10 p.m. in the area of Blooming Rose Road, police said.
No other vehicles were involved in the mishap. The east lanes were closed for about 30 minutes.
Friendsville Volunteer Fire Department and Garrett County Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene along with hazmat personnel.
