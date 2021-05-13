LAVALE — Nearly two years after announcing intentions to bring a store to Allegany County, a Dunkin’ Donuts spokesman said Thursday the company had firmed up those plans.
The baked goods and coffee chain is expected to open in the fall in LaVale Plaza on National Highway, at the former location of First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union. A banner proclaiming “Dunkin’ Coming Soon” hung from the building Thursday.
Guy Rudiger, public relations manager for Alliance Market Partners, said Thursday the new store would employ 20-25 people and be one of the franchise’s Next Generation stores.
What that means, according to Rudiger, is the store will have a modern atmosphere and innovative features, though what exactly those would be hadn’t been determined, he said.
Features of the Next Gen stores typically involve a dedicated pick-up area for mobile orders, innovative tap systems for cold beverages and energy-efficient buildings.
Founded in 1950, Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ has more than 11,300 restaurants in 36 countries, according to its website. The chain serves more than 50 varieties of doughnuts, as well as bagels, breakfast sandwiches, coffee and other beverages.
A second coffeehouse chain announced late last year it was also building a store in LaVale. Starbucks plans to locate at the former Slumberland Motel property on National Highway, beside a recently built Taco Bell.
