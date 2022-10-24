election

CUMBERLAND — Early voting kicks off this week on Wednesday in West Virginia and Thursday in Maryland.

In Allegany County, those who wish to cast a ballot early can head to the polls at the county’s Kelly Road office complex from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 27- Nov. 3. Garrett County voters can vote at the Oakland Community Center or the Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department, where drop boxes for mail-in ballots are also located. Early voters cannot vote on Election Day on Nov. 8 or by mail.

Drop boxes for mail-in ballots in Allegany County are available outside the Kelly Road office complex in Cumberland and Mountain Ridge High School in Frostburg. Mail-in ballots can be requested by mail until Nov. 1 and through an emailed link until Nov. 4. The drop boxes will be available until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

In Mineral County, early voting starts at the courthouse on Wednesday morning. Polls will be open during the county’s normal 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. business hours, as well as from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, the latter of which is the last day for early voting.

West Virginia voters can apply for absentee ballots until Nov. 2, and hand-delivered ballots must be given to the county clerk’s office by Nov. 7. Absentee ballots without a postmark will be accepted until Nov. 9 and with a postmark until Nov. 14.

