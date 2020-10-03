ELK GARDEN, W.Va. — A newly-installed early warning system will alert those downstream of Jennings Randolph Lake of rapidly rising waters, allowing them time to get out of harm’s way.
Gary Kalbaugh, the dam operator for the lake, is a native of the area and has been employed there since the dam first went into operation in 1981. As such, Kalbaugh has seen some floods averted by the dam, though most releases are planned.
There are two whitewater releases per year that last for two days, along with two artificial flow releases for the same length. Those are a big draw for tourism in Mineral and Garrett counties, lake project manager Ken Fernandez said, though the area draws campers and fishers even when the waters are a bit more calm.
They have had means of monitoring the water levels for some time, but the early warning system will make visitors aware of pending danger more quickly than park staff might sometimes be able to. They’ve had “some really near misses” before, Kalbaugh said. At points in the river, he said, it’s hard for people wading in it to tell when the water is rising, so the auditory alert is necessary.
The dam, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project, has averted $412 million in flood damage to downstream communities since it was erected. During a 1985 flood, Kalbaugh recalled, 50,000 cubic feet of water per second entered the lake. The dam helps to protect everything from Westernport to Paw Paw, Kalbaugh said, and when the water levels were at their worst in Cumberland during that storm, they were releasing around 7,000 cubic feet of water per second. For comparison, on Friday afternoon the volume was around 200 cubic feet per second.
The water is safe to walk in at 225 cubic feet per second, but when there’s a release, those levels can rapidly change, Kalbaugh explained.
Another incident in July 2017 occurred after a strong storm 30 miles upstream produced seven inches of rain. Though it remained “sunny, not a cloud in the sky” at the lake, Kalbaugh said, the rush of water downstream led to a release that caused a rapid rise in the river’s water levels.
“All of a sudden, we had to make a release,” Kalbaugh said. “Within an hour, we had 7,000 cubic feet, which is to the top of these banks. It just happens that fast.”
“Think about it like if you were to fill the tub up, forget about it and go cook dinner,” Fernandez added. “It’s the same kind of thing. There was no place for the water to go.”
While such events aren’t common, Kalbaugh said, they can occur when there’s heavy rain, and so it’s imperative for folks to be safe.
When it goes off, the siren, which has a noise level comparable to that of most fire alarms, will sound for six seconds at a high frequency, followed by another six seconds at a low one, the universal high water alert sound.
