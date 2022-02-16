BAKER, W.Va. — The teen writers at East Hardy High School publish their work in curated anthologies, shine in writing competitions and perform original verse at poetry events — all thanks to the passion and encouragement of English teacher Michelle Wolfe.
But Wednesday it was Wolfe's students who celebrated her at a surprise school assembly where she received a Milken Educator Award and an unrestricted $25,000 prize.
Baker was the first stop on the 35th Milken Educator Awards anniversary tour honoring America's heroes: Innovative and dedicated teachers. Wolfe is among more than 60 educators nationwide who will be recognized during the 2021-22 school year in front of appreciative colleagues, local and state education officials and media.
Stephanie Bishop, vice president of the Milken Educator Awards, joined West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch to make the announcement.
"The influence of a talented educator can last a lifetime," Bishop said. "Michelle Wolfe gives her students the gift of confidence and a passion for writing and analysis that will serve them far beyond the walls of her classroom. I am delighted to welcome her as the first Milken Educator Award recipient of the 2021-22 school year."
Wolfe, who teaches AP English Language, creative writing, and sophomore and senior English, is the first recipient from the Hardy County School District since 1994.
"Every single day, I work with incredible students who use their Appalachian roots in ways they can be proud of," Wolfe said. "I work with incredible colleagues. Every single person here brings something to the table."
"Ms. Wolfe embodies the purpose and passion of today's effective educator. She has knocked down the walls of her classroom and school to extend learning to far reaches of the world," said Burch. "Her lessons and learning experiences create sparks among her students that have profound impacts. She has given them one of the most important gifts possible — a love of learning and a vision for their future."
