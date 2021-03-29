CUMBERLAND — Community churches will offer support for the staff and patients of UPMC Western Maryland during an Easter Sunday prayer vigil on the hospital campus.
The event will mirror similar events held last Easter and Thanksgiving, and is being organized by Bruce McBride, UPMC Western Maryland director of Pastoral Care.
Vehicles should arrive at approximately 8 p.m. Upon entering the hospital campus, vehicles will be directed to specific parking lots surrounding the perimeter of the hospital. At 8:10 p.m. cars should turn on their hazard lights in a show of support.
At this time, and lasting for 10 minutes, individual prayers will be offered in support of the hospital staff and patients and continued decreased COVID cases. Participants are asked to remain in their cars. At 8:20 p.m., vehicles are to exit the parking lot onto Willowbrook Road.
In addition to community churches, individuals are invited to participate. For more information, email McBride at mcbrideba@upmc.edu.
