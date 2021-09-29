MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — The U.S. Department of Education selected Eastern West Virginia Community & Technical College in Moorefield, West Virginia, for a Title III - Strengthening Institutions Program award for its proposal, “Advising, Technology, Training and Innovation.”
Tom Striplin, president of Eastern, recently announced the competitive federal grant, which will provide the college $2.25 million over the next five years to strengthen educational experiences and student service.
The project will help the college become self-sufficient and expand its capacity to serve low-income students by providing funds to improve and strengthen the academic quality, institutional management and fiscal stability.
“This kind of comprehensive and innovative support will boost and expand the ability for Eastern to better serve, retain, and foster success for its students,” Dean of Student Access and Success Monica Wilson said via press release.
The award will seek to support the development of redesigning an advising model, enhance career services, expand the instructional innovation with augmentation of online learning, improve data analysis and enhance data-driven decision making for assessment improvements, she said.
“Eastern’s Foundation is excited to be able to gain support from this award to grow the Foundation impact and Alumni Association, while better supporting student scholarships, faculty development, and capital projects in the years to come,” Eastern’s Dean of Community Engagement and Partnerships Megan Webb said via the release. “The successful award was made possible by the hard work and dedication of staff and faculty who participated in submitting the application.”
Eastern’s mission is to provide accessible and affordable educational opportunities for academic, technical, workforce training and life-long learning for the Potomac Highlands regional community, the release stated.
Learn more at easternwv.edu or call 304-434-8000.
