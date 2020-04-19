Economic development merger on hold

CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Commissioners has postponed a planned merger of its economic development department with the agency performing a similar function for the city of Cumberland.
In a 2-1 vote during Thursday’s county meeting, the commissioners voted to table a measure that would have set a target date of June 1 to merge the Allegany County Economic Development Department with the Cumberland Economic Development Corp.
Commissioners Jake Shade and Creade Brodie Jr. voted in favor of postponing further efforts to merge the entities while Commissioner Dave Caporale voted against tabling the measure. Caporale said he would rather place some timeline on moving the merger plans forward instead of postponing the merger indefinitely.
Efforts to merge the county with the CEDC have been ongoing since the negotiations began in September 2019. Several dates set to merge the entities have come and gone.
Shade explained his reasoning for voting to table the measure during an interview following the meeting.
“We had until March 31 to get (the merger) approved and it didn’t get approved,” said Shade. “So now basically the vote tonight was whether to keep those negotiations going or to stop them for some time. It is probably the toughest vote I’ve made since I’ve been a county commissioner because I do believe that we should be consolidating economic development and I think it will be a benefit. But, right now there is so much stuff going on that I don’t think we should be spending time trying to negotiate those ins and outs.”
Shade said the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult to focus on the merger at this time.
“And no one knows how long (the coronavirus threat) is going to last,” said Shade. “That (approval would have) got it to June 1 but that might be long enough anyway. So for now we tabled that decision and are holding off on having those talks right now.”
If the merger eventually takes place, officials have agreed to call the new entity the Allegany Development Corp. Plans for the merger were spelled out in a memorandum of understanding among the county, city of Cumberland and the CEDC.
The CEDC, which has an office on Pershing Street, performs economic development within the Cumberland city limits. Allegany County’s economic development personnel are located at the county office complex on Kelly Road.
The merger calls for the two-person CEDC and county economic development personnel to be housed together in a neutral building not owned by the county or the city. A location to house the new Allegany Development Corp. has not been determined.
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.