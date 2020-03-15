We will get through this.
That’s how we at the Cumberland Times-News are approaching the coronavirus, and that’s a sentiment we urge readers, community and regional leaders, health care professionals, business owners and managers, educators and others to embrace.
Be cautious, but don’t panic.
The coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization and a national emergency by President Trump and confirmed cases continue to spread across the United States.
State and national leaders have taken what to some might seem to be extreme measures, including closing schools and enacting quarantines. We support those decisions, which we’re told were based on information from the science and health industries.
Frostburg State University, Garrett College and Potomac State College and many other educational institutions have shifted to online learning to reduce campus crowds and to keep staff and students out of risky gatherings. We support those decisions.
In major metropolitan areas or top tourism regions, where the risk is already high, activities are suspended. That includes Disney World and Broadway. We support the local and national decisions.
Professional, collegiate and scholastic athletics have been virtually shut down to stem the spread of the disease. We support those moves.
For the first time in its 60-year history, the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament was called off early Thursday after some of its teams were already in town.
“We encourage everyone to stay positive during this challenging time and remember communities in special need of support,” ACIT officials said in a statement.
Yes, beating the coronavirus is bigger than sports.
Beating the coronavirus is bigger than entertainment, bigger than traditional education.
There has not been a confirmed case of coronavirus in our region, yet. Maryland has 26 reported cases as of Saturday — mostly confined to Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. West Virginia remains the only state without a case.
Leaders at area hospitals say they are prepared for whatever comes from COVID-19.
UMPC Western Maryland said there has been no confirmed coronavirus cases in the area it serves.
Hospitals and nursing homes have enacted restrictions on visitors at the direction of Gov. Larry Hogan.
Senior centers, who feed many in the region, are being forced to close and are exploring take-out meals only — which some area churches have been doing for Lenten fish fries.
To be sure, our lives have been impacted and will be for some time — beyond missing the state playoffs or national sports on TV.
Stores are racing to restock or ration bread, water and other perceived necessities. The stock market is struggling due to global travel restrictions and the flow of merchandise. Those are serious areas of fallout from COVID-19.
Many people’s jobs will be impacted as universities and venues take steps to reduce crowds, and as consumers stay home to reduce potential exposure to the virus.
The state and local governments are taking steps to provide short-term help for those without income. Washington is moving to expand resources for diagnosis and treatment.
Most local businesses are remaining open and operational. That is good to see.
The Times-News is one of them. We will continue to get the news to our customers on our various publishing platforms — in print and across digital channels.
We will work hard to source and fully vet information we report, and we urge readers to be careful with what they see in the digital media universe. Some scams and hoaxes have popped up during this crisis.
We’ve put together a plan for the immediate welfare of our employees and those with whom we interact. We have also made plans for potential scenarios — should someone contract the virus locally, or should the government or our company announce further restrictions on work and travel. We are ready.
We urge everyone to follow guidelines for protecting themselves and their families, their co-workers and others they might encounter.
And we urge everyone to approach the coronavirus as we have the many challenges that have struck our region over the years — floods and other natural disasters, economic downturns and critical health situations.
With informed decisions and actions.
With caution, but without panic.
With resolve and shared support.
Yes, we will get through this — together.
Robert Forcey, Publisher
John Smith, Managing editor
Jim Goldsworthy, Editorial page editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.