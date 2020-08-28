CUMBERLAND — While Allegany County appeared to be lumped into a group of school systems that received harsh criticism Thursday from Gov. Larry Hogan for lack of a plan to “bring any kids back for any form of in-person instruction,” local and state education officials say the scolding was unfounded.
Hogan made the remarks at a press conference in Annapolis Thursday that was attended by Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon and Maryland Department of Health Acting Deputy Secretary Dr. Jinlene Chan.
“Nearly everyone agrees that there is no substitute for in-person instruction,” he said and added that although Maryland’s health metrics in every county “look good,” eight school boards failed to develop a plan to safely return students to classrooms.
“This is simply not acceptable,” Hogan said.
Allegany County was among eight jurisdictions, including Washington, Montgomery and Baltimore counties, across the state that appeared non-compliant on a map Hogan showed in a slideshow at the conference titled “Systems That Have Announced In-Person Instruction This Fall.”
However, after receiving confirmation from the Maryland State Department of Education Friday, “all local school systems' Recovery Plans were submitted on time,” Allegany County Public Schools Public Information Officer Mia Cross said via email. “Many districts, including Allegany County, actually submitted plans prior to the August 14th deadline date.”
MSDE Office of Communications Director Lora Rakowski said Allegany County was noted on the map for not having a specific plan to bring back any student groups in person during the fall.
“So while there was an overall opening plan, there was no specific plan to bring back students in-person this fall,” she said via email Friday.
But that’s not what local school officials said.
“ACPS has always shared a commitment to providing a hybrid or traditional schooling model when it is deemed a safe and feasible option for our school communities,” the board of education said via press release Friday.
On Aug. 4, ACPS Interim Superintendent Jeff Blank recommended a fully virtual learning model to begin the 2020-2021 school year, which the BOE unanimously approved.
“ACPS knows that returning to school with in-person options is important for the development and well-being of the students, but also recognizes our obligation to pursue reopening in a manner that is safe for students, teachers, and staff,” the release states.
The state on Thursday issued new COVID-19 guidelines for Maryland schools.
The document states that school systems are encouraged to open for in-person learning where it is safe to do so, and follow applicable guidelines from state and local health departments as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ACPS will follow the new state guidelines and provide virtual instruction beginning Sept. 8 “while continuing preparations in accordance with our submitted plan that allows for small cohorts/groups of students to receive some in-school learning,” the school system stated.
The small groups could include students with disabilities, early childhood and elementary school students and at-risk students that need additional support.
“Utilizing a gradual, phased-in approach, which may not include all groups at the same time, rather than returning students through the hybrid model, will allow the school system to monitor and mitigate challenges directly and in the future,” ACPS stated.
The ACPS Recovery Plan, which addresses 13 areas required by the MSDE, is posted at acpsmd.org and will be revised and updated as needed going forward.
Evan West, UniServ director for education associations in Allegany and Garrett counties, said that while the groups believe in-person instruction is ideal, “we’re not in an ideal situation.”
Members have worked “extremely hard to get ready for virtual instruction and the school system has put a good deal of resources toward making virtual learning function as best it can,” he said via email.
The Allegany County Education Association understands how overwhelming and stressful the virtual learning situation is, especially for working families, West said.
“Our members are in the very same situation,” he said.
But Hogan was wrong on several counts Thursday, West said.
“First, ACPS will be bringing back small, targeted groups of students almost from the very start of the school year,” he said. “The system had also already planned on re-evaluating when to bring students in based on how healthy and safe the schools could be.”
The governor also suggested that school systems that didn’t submit plans were not interested in doing the work needed to get students back, West said.
“That is flatly false, especially for Allegany County,” he said. “Countless hours have been spent by ACEA members over the summer — time that those members are not paid for — getting ready to go virtual. The system also has and submitted a hybrid plan for when it is safe to implement it. It simply is untrue that ACPS does not have a plan for students to return to buildings safely.”
Neither the governor’s office nor MSDE gave any indication prior to Thursday that they had problems with local plans submitted by any jurisdiction, West said.
“In fact, very little guidance was provided to school systems and, in truth, there still isn’t much,” he said. “Instead, the governor and MSDE have decided to throw a huge wrench into the plans they had been telling the systems were good to go.”
Hogan also failed to recognize that some places, including Allegany County, are seeing spikes in COVID-19 infection and positivity rates, especially in young people, West said.
“The governor and MSDE also stated that they expect physical distancing, mask protocols, ventilation and mask protocols to be strictly in place prior to groups of students returning,” he said. “Given those requirements, it will take longer than the time prior to September 8th for buildings and students to be ready.”
ACEA has been working with ACPS to develop the safest and most effective way for students to learn and members to work, West said.
“We will continue to do so,” he said. “ACEA feels that the system’s current re-opening plan is safe, measured and fits the concepts outlined by MSDE. We feel that ACPS should maintain the plan they are currently operating from — to begin primarily from a virtual stand point and safely bring small, targeted groups of students back for face-to-face instruction. It would be counterproductive and unsafe to attempt to change course with a total of five work days before students start the school year."
The Maryland Association of Boards of Education and Public School Superintendents’ Association of Maryland on Friday are issued a joint statement in response to Hogan’s press conference.
“We are pleased that the state finally heeded our call for statewide guidance on reopening metrics that are informed by medical facts and public health science,” the groups stated. “However, the remarks at the governor’s press conference yesterday were very surprising and implied that superintendents and local school boards have been unable and unwilling to return our students to school. That is an inaccurate characterization, and certainly not in the spirit of partnership we have extended to both departments.”
