CUMBERLAND — Representatives for the Sen. George C. Edwards Fund announced Tuesday that 13 economic development projects in Allegany County and six in Garrett County have been awarded nearly $13.2 million in grant funding.
The Sen. George C. Edwards Fund was allocated $50 million by the state of Maryland last year to be distributed in Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties over the next five years to create jobs and stimulate the economy in Western Maryland.
Projects selected for funding in Allegany County include $1.5 million for the conversion of the former Memorial Hospital site in South Cumberland to a housing complex. Also included is $1 million each for improvements to Vocke Road and for an expansion of Western Maryland Lemonade located in downtown Cumberland.
Managed by the 11-member Western Maryland Economic Future Investment Board, the Fund received 100 applications. Each board member reviewed all the applications, and the county commissioners from each county ranked the projects within their jurisdictions. The ranked projects were presented to the board, which had the final vote.
“I am very happy to see this fund support so many strong projects, which will have a tremendous impact on our communities,” said Edwards in a press release. “These investments in Western Maryland will create jobs and help attract new businesses, supporting and inspiring economic growth for years to come.”
Other projects selected for funding in Allegany County include 1812 Brewery, $750,000; Rosenbaum Building redevelopment downtown, $500,000; Wills Hotel development, $500,000; former Allegany High School site improvements for future housing, $422,000; Liang Property development near UPMC Western Maryland, $250,000; Pharmacare expansion, $223,000; Queen City Creamery, $200,000; Rainmaker Music expansion downtown, $140,000; Allegany College of Maryland, $100,000; and Reptilian Arts expansion, $15,000.
According to the press release, the total impact value of the funded projects is $178.5 million, which is leveraged by $20 million from the fund. The projects are expected to create over 600 direct, permanent jobs, not including temporary construction jobs or indirect job creation. Grant agreements have been signed with the awardees, and the Tri-County Council for Western Maryland is coordinating the distribution of funds.
In Garrett County, projects selected for funding include $1.5 million for expansion of the Beitzel Corporation’s headquarters in Grantsville, where the company will construct a new field crew and fleet training and maintenance center.
Other projects to receive funds include $1.5 million for Simon Pierce Manufacturing; $1.3 million for improvements at the Corsa Coal North Mine; Garrett County government for $1.2 million for future housing; $600,000 for a MEDCO spec building; and $500,000 for improvements at the Keyser’s Ridge Business Park.
Andrew Sargent, from the Maryland Department of Commerce, said, “The Economic Future Investment Board worked hard to review all the applications and identify the projects that would have the greatest impact on the region. We are excited to see these projects progress and are proud to have played a role in their success.”
Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties received $6.6 million each for projects. Washington County has six projects, including $1.52 million for a new Meritus school of osteopathic medicine.
