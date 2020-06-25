KEYSER, W.Va. — The Sigma Phi Omega Honor Society at West Virginia University Potomac State College inducted its newest members this past semester.
Students must achieve a 3.0 grade point average or above, have no failing grades and participate with on-campus clubs, committees or athletic teams to be inducted into the honor society.
Students earning spots on the honor society include Madison Anderson, a biology major from Keyser; Jaclynn Carroll, an agriculture and environmental education major from Elkins; Allyson Crowe, a biology major from Hyndman, Pennsylvania; Grant Keller, a biology major from Fisher; Tyrin Musser, an electrical engineering major from Cabins; Natalie Phillips, an agribusiness management major from Masontown; Avery Shanholtz, a pre-dentistry major from Keyser; and Lauren White, a psychology major from Fort Ashby.
