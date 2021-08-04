CUMBERLAND — Rockabilly guitarist and singer Kyle Eldridge has joined the lineup for the Joe Maphis 100th Celebration on Saturday at the 1812 Brewery.
From Louisville, Kentucky, Eldridge, 32, is a huge fan of Maphis. He performs several songs by the late artist and plays a double-neck style electric guitar like Maphis performed with and made famous in the 1950s and '60s.
The celebration on Aug. 7 is designed to honor the life of Maphis, of Cumberland, who would have turned 100 this year. Born in 1921, he died in 1986 of cancer.
Nicknamed the “King of the Strings,” in addition to being a virtuoso guitarist, Maphis played fiddle, banjo and mandolin. He joined his first bands in Cumberland in the 1930s and '40s before moving on to perform nationally on radio and TV and becoming a sought-after recording artist. He worked in Los Angeles on TV and in film throughout the 1950s before moving to Nashville in the 1960s.
"It means an awful lot to me," said Eldridge. "It's really an honor to be part of it. I'm a huge Joe Maphis fan and I'm greatly looking forward to tip my hat to Joe and the whole Maphis family and make them happy and proud."
The celebration, free and open to the public, is designed to raise awareness of the area’s music heritage. The event will include the unveiling of a bench inscribed for Maphis, which will ultimately be placed downtown at a site to be determined.
Eldridge is originally from Springfield, Ohio, but moved to Louisville, Kentucky, in 2015.
"I started playing guitar at age 11," he said. "My guitar instructor was teaching me how to play lead guitar. He stopped me and said, 'Kyle, I've got a CD here you might want to listen to.'
"I looked at the CD and it said rockabilly and western swing. He said, 'you really sound like you are trying to do this.' I didn't know what is was. Joe Maphis was on it and Deke Dickerson and some others. I wanted to sound like that. It really sent me down that path."
Maphis was known for his speed on the guitar.
"I put his songs in a computer and slowed it down to try to hear it. Even playing it slow it was still hard to figure it out," said Eldridge. "It was a lot of woodshedding and sleepless nights trying to figure it out. I just kept trying to absorb it. But after awhile it made sense to me."
Eldridge's path into the rockabilly scene began when he met Deke Dickerson, who will headline the Aug. 7 show, and Dakota Collins, the nephew of Larry Collins of the Collins Kids, who Maphis played with regularly during his career.
"It was 2016, I got asked to open in Columbus, Ohio, for a Nashville Band called Woody Pine," said Eldridge. "I was playing and looked out at the audience and there is a guy with a Stetson hat. I played 'Rockin' Gypsy' by Larry Collins and Joe Maphis. The local crowd liked it pretty well. But he kept eyeing me. I was a bit worried. But on break he shook my hand and said you're playing my uncle's music, Larry Collins of the Collins Kids."
The young man in the crowd turned out to be Dakota Collins, nephew of Larry Collins.
"He said, 'why don't you come to Nashville to play a rockabilly festival in two weeks.' I went down. That was the beginning," said Eldridge. "I got to meet Deke formally and it opened my eyes to the rockabilly world."
Eldridge records for Swelltunes Records. His latest record is "Riverboat Gambler," a six-song EP. At the Aug. 7 celebration, Eldridge will be joined by Collins on bass, R.C. Hampton on drums, and Amos Hopkins on fiddle.
"I'm very excited about coming to Cumberland and seeing where Joe Maphis cut his teeth and began playing ... it's a real honor," said Eldridge.
The Joe Maphis 100th Celebration will run from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the 1812 Brewery, Mason Road, Cumberland. Local musicians will open the event followed by presentations, then Eldridge will perform followed by headliner Deke Dickerson. Food trucks will be on site. Due to limited seating, those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.