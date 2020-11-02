CUMBERLAND — Election officials are reminding voters that their traditional polling places will not be open for Tuesday’s general election, and they must use one of six voting centers to cast in-person ballots.
Diane Loibel, Allegany County election administrator, said she continues to get inquiries from people who feel they can vote “where they always have.”
“Their traditional polling places will not be open on election day,” said Loibel. “I don’t think people realize that yet. We’ve had a lot of phone calls. Those traditional precincts will not be open to them.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state authorized the creation of voting centers. In Allegany County, in-person voting will take place at Allegany, Fort Hill and Mountain Ridge high schools, Westmar Middle School, the Flintstone Volunteer Fire Department and the Allegany County Office Complex on Kelly Road.
On Election Day, voting centers will be open continuously from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
There are also drop boxes set up at two locations for those wishing to drop off mail-in ballots. Those locations are the County Office Complex and Mountain Ridge High School.
Loibel said Election Day turnout is expected to be high, just like the early voting period, which ends Monday.
Through Saturday, 6,965 of Allegany County’s more than 43,700 registered voters had cast an early voting ballot. That total does not include provisional or mail-in ballots.
“It has been really busy,” said Loibel. “If (you) are going to come out and vote in person, (you) need to expect to wait in line. Even today the line was at least one-and-a-half hours long. Each day we are getting more people. Thursday was our biggest day with like 1,300 people. Typically people come in to vote early and they may wait five minutes. For people to wait an hour and a half is kind of unheard of.”
Another issue that has cropped up, according to Loibel, is people who have requested a mail-in ballot showing up to vote in person instead.
“We cannot scan a mail-in ballot at the voting center. They can drop it in the mail bag, or use the drop box.”
Loibel said those with mail-in ballots can’t switch to in-person.
“They can’t change their mind; just because they called and asked us for a mail-in ballot and now they changed their mind and they want to go vote in-person,” she said. “I don’t think people realize that.
“They will have to vote a provisional ballot. You fill out a provisional ballot application form. Then we will give you a ballot to fill out and you place it in the envelope with the application and then you would drop it into the provisional ballot bag. We will have to go through and verify you didn’t send in the mail-in ballot. We don’t want to have people voting twice.”
Anyone who has not returned their mail-in ballot must have it postmarked by Nov. 3 or they can drop it off in one of the drop boxes.
Electioneers are also preparing for the possibility of extended hours. Poll hours were extended during the April primary. With turnout expected to be heavy hours could be extended, however voters should not depend on extended hours to cast their vote, officials say.
