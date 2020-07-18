Elections board to meet next week
CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Elections will meet July 22 at 9 a.m. in Room 230 of the Allegany County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road
The Allegany County Office Complex is limiting visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents should call ahead if they would like to attend the meeting in person. The board will consider a proposal for the consolidation and co-location of several polling places in Districts 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, and 29.
Public participation at a meeting must be pre-scheduled and pre-approved by the board president by calling 301-777-5931.
Arrangements can be made for an interpreter for the deaf and mute for the meeting if at least 48 hours’ notice is given by calling 1-800-735-2258.
Road closure slated in Keyser
BURLINGTON, W.Va. – West Piedmont Street (West Virginia Route 46) in Mineral County will be closed to through-traffic beginning as early as July 27, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
The closure is located in Keyser, west of U.S. Route 220, near the intersection with Vernon Street. Traffic is advised to use Carroll Street and Vernon Street to detour around the project. The closure will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
This closure is necessary to replace a drainage structure over Thunderhill Run.
Signs will be in place to warn motorists. Work is expected to be completed in approximately eight weeks, depending on the weather.
Questions regarding the closure can be directed to the District Five Bridge Department at 681-320-2016.
