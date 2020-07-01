CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Elections will meet July 8 at 9 a.m. in Potomac Room 230 of the County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road.
The Allegany County Office Complex is limiting visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents are asked to call ahead if they would like to attend the meeting in person.
Public participation at a meeting must be pre-scheduled and pre-approved by the board president by calling 301-777-5931.
Arrangements can be made for an interpreter for the deaf and mute for the meeting if at least 48 hours notice is given by calling 800-735-2258.
