CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Elections will meet July 8 at 9 a.m. in Potomac Room 230 of the County Office Complex, 701 Kelly Road.

The Allegany County Office Complex is limiting visitors because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents are asked to call ahead if they would like to attend the meeting in person.

Public participation at a meeting must be pre-scheduled and pre-approved by the board president by calling 301-777-5931.

Arrangements can be made for an interpreter for the deaf and mute for the meeting if at least 48 hours notice is given by calling 800-735-2258. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you