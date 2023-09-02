Bear Watch

CUMBERLAND — Eleven bears died in four western Maryland counties during the past several weeks.

According to Clarissa Harris, wildlife response manager for the Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife & Heritage Service, the nonseasonal bear mortalities included:

• June 10 — Washington County — 119-pound male bear struck and killed on Interstate 81, mile marker 6.

• July 2 — Garrett County — 150-pound female bear was found illegally killed on Limpopo Lane in McHenry.

• July 8 — Garrett County — 25-pound male struck and killed on U.S. Route 219 near Mayhew Inn Road.

• July 23 — Garrett County — 40-pound female bear struck and killed on state Route 135 in Bloomington.

• July 27 — Allegany County — 100-pound male bear struck and killed on Interstate 68, mile marker 44.

• Aug. 1 — Garrett County — 151-pound male bear struck and killed on state Route 135 near Hill Crest Drive in Swanton.

• Aug. 14 — Allegany County — 280-pound male bear struck and killed on Interstate 68, mile marker 68.

• Aug. 15 — Garrett County — 260-pound male bear struck and killed on Interstate 68, mile marker 22.

