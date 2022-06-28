CUMBERLAND — An Elk Garden, West Virginia, man remained hospitalized Tuesday after he crashed a coal truck Saturday morning on state Route 36 near the Allegany County landfill, authorities said.
Stanley Henry VanMeter, 57, was treated initially at UPMC Western Maryland before being flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, where he was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
The accident occurred shortly before 9 a.m. about a quarter-mile south of the landfill.
The crash reportedly took place as VanMeter was operating the fully-loaded coal truck north. The vehicle traveled off the highway and into a culvert before continuing about 100 yards into the woods, according to the sheriff's office.
Accident reconstruction by the sheriff's office included assistance by Cumberland Police.
Midland, Shaft and Good Will volunteer fire departments were on scene throughout the day until the truck was removed by two tow trucks. County Department of Emergency Services ambulances, Allegany County Fire Police and the State Highway Administration also responded.
The load of coal remained intact during the crash. More than 100 gallons of diesel fuel was removed from the area by hazardous materials units, according to the DES.
Route 36 was closed until early Saturday evening. Traffic was rerouted to Cabin Run Road and Vale Summit Road during the emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.