MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — An Elkins woman has been charged in connection with the August gunpoint robbery of the CVS store in Moorefield following an eight-month investigation by the Moorefield Police Department that included federal, state and county assistance.
Moorefield Police Investigator Steven R. Reckart announced Monday the arrest of Donna Lynn Wilfong, 46, who was charged with first-degree robbery and related charges.
She remained jailed Monday at the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in lieu of $100,012 bond set during arraignment by Hardy County Magistrate Craig Hose.
"Additional charges are pending and further arrests are anticipated," Reckart said.
The incident occurred Aug. 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. when an armed suspect wearing a wig, sunglasses, coveralls and a bandanna entered the store and directed employees to sit down, police said. At the same time, the pharmacist was allegedly told to place store medications into a bag.
No one was injured, and the suspect then exited the store and left the area in a two-door sedan.
Reckart said Wilfong committed the robbery, although initial reports indicated the suspect was a male.
Reckart, a retired West Virginia State Police trooper who formerly served as head of the Moorefield department, said the investigation filtered through numerous unfounded tips before Wilfong turned up in the investigation as a person of interest.
It was last October when Reckart and state police located Wilfong at an Elkins motel, where she was allegedly found in possession of marijuana, prompting her arrest on a drug distribution and possession charge. The investigators had reportedly gone there at that time to question her about the robbery.
Hose issued an arrest warrant for Wilfong about three weeks ago after Reckart presented information to Hardy County Prosecutor Lucas See. A warrant was served last week as Wilfong was confined to home incarceration on charges in an unrelated drug investigation.
Reckart said the arrest was the result of a comprehensive investigation that was hampered by current COVID-19 restrictions.
The investigation included the assistance of the Potomac Highlands and the Mountain Region Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Virginia State Police, the Randolph County Department of Probation, sheriff's departments in Hardy and Randolph counties and the Elkins Police Department.
"The arrests resulted from a cohesive effort exhibited by all law enforcement agencies involved and exhibit the hard work of your local, state and federal law enforcement agencies," Reckart said.
