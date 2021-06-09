FROSTBURG — Frostburg Elks Lodge #470 will hold a Flag Day ceremony June 13 at 1:30 p.m.
Weather permitting, the ceremony will be held in the parking lot by Elks officers and will include music performed by the Frostburg Arion Band. Boy Scouts and Webelos from Troop and Pack 24, Frostburg American Legion Color Guard and members of Frostburg Police will participate.
In 1908, the BPO Elks Grand Lodge designated by resolution June 14 as Flag Day, making its observance mandatory by every lodge. Allegiance to the flag is a requirement of every member.
For more information on the Frostburg Elks Lodge, call 301-689-6470 or email frostburgelks@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.