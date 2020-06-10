Ellifritz wins Mineral sheriff primary

KEYSER, W.Va. — Forrest "Buddy" Ellifritz won the four-way Republican race Tuesday for sheriff of Mineral County, according to complete but unofficial results.
The county was the last in the state to fully report results from all precincts, with the count becoming final at 9:50 a.m. Wednesday.
In a race that saw nearly 50% voter turnout, per online results, Ellifritz received 2,209 of the 5,713 votes cast in the party's primary, 39.89% of the vote. Keith Anderson placed second with 32.59%, and Rod Ryan and Jon Baniak received 14.93% and 12.59%, respectively.
In the Board of Education race, where Donald Ashby Jr. of Keyser and William “Butch” Wahl Jr. were competing for a single seat for District 1, Ashby won with 30.12% of the vote to Wahl's 26.82%.
In state Senate District 15's race, incumbent Republican Craig P. Blair defeated challenger Kenneth Mattson with 54.95% of the vote.
