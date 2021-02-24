CUMBERLAND — James F. Elliott has been named State’s Attorney of Allegany County, succeeding Michael O. Twigg, who was recently appointed judge of Allegany County Circuit Court.
Elliott is the former district public defender for Allegany and Garrett counties, where he supervised a staff of 11 attorneys and nine support personnel. He served as an assistant public defender in the office for six years.
A native of Allegany County, Elliott is a graduate of Bishop Walsh School, Frostburg State University and the University of Baltimore School of Law.
Elliott is married and has four children. He returned to Allegany County in 2011 after leaving the private practice of law in Howard County.
He had been serving as public defender prior to being appointed as state’s attorney by Judge Jeffrey S. Getty, administrative judge of circuit court. He will serve as the interim state’s attorney until the next election for the office in 2022.
Twigg, who had served as state’s attorney since 2002, was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge W. Timothy Finan.
