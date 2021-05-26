CUMBERLAND — Embassy Theatre will hold auditions for Arthur Miller's "All My Sons" on May 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. and May 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Show dates will be Aug. 13-22 with shows at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sundays.
Denise Adams will make her directorial debut at Embassy. "This is a very powerful show and a very special show to me. I am excited to share it with everyone and be back to the theater after the year we’ve had," Adams said.
During World War II, Joe Keller and Steve Deever made airplane engines. Deever was imprisoned because of defective parts that killed pilots. Keller went free and made a lot of money. This scandal, the young Keller son going missing during the war, the love affair of Chris Keller and Ann Deever, and the bitterness of George Deever over his innocent father’s imprisonment, are all set in a structure of almost unbearable power. The climax showing the reaction of a son to his guilty father is a fitting conclusion to the play.
Auditions will consist of cold readings from selected scenes. Roles include Joe Keller, 60; his wife, Kate, 50; their son Chris Keller, 32; Ann Deever, 26; her brother George Deever, 31; Keller family friend Jim Bayliss, 40; his wife, Sue, 40; Frank, 33; Lydia, 27; and Bert, 8.
For more information, contact Embassy Theatre at 240-362-7183 or visit Embassy on Facebook at facebook.com/embassytheatrecumberland. All events and productions are supported in part by Maryland State Arts Council, the Allegany Arts Council and the city of Cumberland.
