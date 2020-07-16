CUMBERLAND — Auditions for “Peter and the Starcatcher” will be held at the Embassy Theatre, 49 Baltimore St., July 18 at noon and July 19 at 7 p.m.
The show is an imaginative prequel to “Peter Pan” that utilizes the whole ensemble to transform an empty stage into ships, storms, thick jungles, hungry crocodiles and “beautiful” mermaids. This is not a musical, but there are three songs in the show.
Show dates are September 18-20 and September 25-27. Interested individuals only need to audition one of the two days. Video auditions may be submitted by people who cannot be there in person. Audition scenes may be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EQZNOgIP8yR4bqZxWJ5ltQrrrBWFK9W9. Printouts will be provided on the audition day. Nothing needs to be memorized or prepared beforehand. There will be group singing during the audition. All music will be learned during the audition.
A list of characters with their descriptions may be found at: https://www.facebook.com/events/2617338388481948. For more information call 240-362-7183.
