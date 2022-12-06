ANNAPOLIS — Maryland state government agencies will discontinue use of apps owned by Russian and Chinese companies, including TikTok, after Gov. Larry Hogan issued an emergency directive Tuesday.
Hogan's order applies to the executive branch of government, which encompasses 21 state agencies. The directive, signed by state Chief Information Security Officer Charles "Chip" Stewart, prohibits use of TikTok, along with apps from Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp, Tencent Holdings and Alibaba.
"Under this directive, agencies must remove any of these products from state networks, implement measures to prevent installation of these products, and implement network-based restrictions to prevent the use of, or access to, prohibited services," according to a news release issued by the governor's office.
According to the directive, state agencies must stop using the apps and products within 14 days, and they will be banned from state networks.
Products from the banned companies "represent an unacceptable level of cybersecurity risk to the state," the release says.
FBI Director Christopher Wray voiced concerns about TikTok's potential security threats in general last week. Wray cautioned that manipulation of its algorithm, according to an Associated Press article, could be used in "influence operations."
“There may be no greater threat to our personal safety and our national security than the cyber vulnerabilities that support our daily lives,” said Hogan in the release. “As the cyber capital of America, Maryland has taken bold and decisive actions to prepare for and address cybersecurity threats. To further protect our systems, we are issuing this emergency directive against foreign actors and organizations that seek to weaken and divide us.”
