CUMBERLAND — The COVID-19 crisis has changed many regular activities as we know it. Emergency service clinicians must continue to train and maintain skill competency.
The Allegany County Department of Emergency Services began using technology that has been available for a while to bring the classroom to its staff.
“Working with our county information technology department, we set up Google Meet, also known as Hangouts to conference the on-duty crews into a video meeting,” Lt. Todd Bowman said. “This allows our staff to stay in their assigned stations and remain available for calls and train while on duty.”
Bowman said that in the past it has been difficult to arrange training because of varying schedules and locations of stations.
“We can’t just pull all the units into a central location and train while we are on duty for obvious reasons,” Bowman said. “It would take crews too far away from some of our furthest response areas if an emergency should occur.”
Wednesday’s training included new fire ground rehab operations and a medical case study. Crews can apply the time towards state and national recertifications.
During these upcoming training sessions, clinicians will discuss changes with the COVID-19 response, Maryland Medical Protocols and we will continue with one of the most beneficial techniques, case studies.
“Medical schools have been doing case studies and reviews since the early 1900s,” Bowman said. “Sitting down with your peers and discussing a case allows everyone to learn from one case. It allows the paramedics and medics to think about advanced life support procedures. It also allows their partners or the EMTs to think about what they could have done differently.”
I also think it’s important to highlight that we all can learn techniques from calls that go exceptionally well and calls that we could have handled differently, Bowman said. It is important for seasoned clinicians to pass that knowledge on to newer generations of pre-hospital clinicians.
“Much like quality assurance and improvement, you want self-examination in a pre-hospital clinician,” Bowman said. “Sitting with your peers and talking about cases aids in that examination.”
“I am incredibly proud of the team and initiating this training. I believe this could set a precedent for other departments doing daily shift training in jurisdictions where geography delaying response time is a factor,” Director of Emergency Services James Pyles said. “We have an incredibly creative team that makes the best of limited situations.”
