FROSTBURG — Anyone who’s been to Frostburg knows that it’s not just a name, it’s a weather statement. So when Frostburg State University engineering students chose a project for their senior capstone class, it seemed fitting to create modular-heated tiles to melt snow and ice on sidewalks, driveways and, potentially, roadways.
“The idea started in our pre-capstone class,” said December graduate Ryan Miller, one of the six-member team. “We asked ourselves, what are some problems that society or Frostburg specifically has and what are some solutions?”
From filters for second-hand smoke to corrosion-resistant paint for ships, they began the arduous process of brainstorming, researching and planning. Eventually, one product came to the forefront.
“Of the 10 or so ideas, we narrowed it down to a blanket-heated driveway,” said Robert Burns, who graduated in December. “But a heated blanket isn’t sturdy enough to drive on, so we mashed up ideas until we came up with the concept for the heated modular tiles.”
After a great deal of research and collaborating with professionals in the pre-capstone class, the team resumed work in the fall semester and began the design and construction of the 8-inch by 8-inch octagonal tile system, which they named MelTech.
“We didn’t want consumers to tear up existing driveways and sidewalks, so the tile system is meant to lay on top of an existing surface,” said Burns. “They link together to cover the surface area needed, whether it’s a sidewalk or a bridge. And if one malfunctions or breaks, you just replace that one tile.”
Because the students were limited to the materials available to the classroom setting, the concept for the modular tile was constructed on a 3D printer on campus. In the case of a real-life manufacturing situation, the team proposed injection molding, which is impact-resistant and can withstand the compression of vehicles driving over it.
Once the structure was printed, the team inserted the electrical heating components. Some assembly required machines offsite, including drilling performed at Phenix Technology, a regional manufacturer of high-voltage test systems and components.
The MelTech tile differs from current snow-melting products in a number of ways. In addition to being sturdy enough to drive over, depending on the process, MelTech tiles could be manufactured in a way that reduces costs for the average consumer. In addition, MelTech tiles are environmentally friendly.
“Salt can be a big problem. Salt increases the rust on cars, it kills grass, it harms wildlife and it deteriorates bridges,” Miller said. “Then the snow thaws and you’re still left with salt everywhere.”
The students provided a concept of design, but they also have ideas for future upgrades if a manufacturer chooses to mass-produce their tile.
“We’d really like to see either an app as part of the product, so that it can be turned on remotely, or have the system connected to a weather service, so it would come on according to forecasts,” said Burns. “That way you wouldn’t have to worry about moderating it to stay at temp. It would just take care of itself. It could even have precipitation sensors to detect when it was snowing or have solar panels to help recharge.”
The capstone project garnered sufficient attention that the students were invited to present at the national Materials Science & Technology conference in Portland, Oregon.
“There was a very diverse group of projects and presentations; most were outside the collegiate level, so we were presenting our work right beside people who were out there doing this stuff in real life,” said Miller. “It was a pretty big conference for materials engineers.”
Burns and Miller have plans for after graduation. Burns will begin a job with the U.S. Navy, and Miller has an internship to a full-time position at the Naval Warfare Center in Indianhead.
The six-member student team included Emmanuel Benyella, Jaren Bohn, Burns, Christian Healey, Miller and Lane Mosser. The capstone project was led by Zhen Liu, materials engineering professor, a national leader in composites engineering materials who is serving as session chair for the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.
The project is co-advised by physics and engineering faculty members Oguz Soysal, Julie Wang and Eric Moore with technical support in FSU’s Additive Manufacturing Lab from lab manager Duane Miller and student Katelyn Hamilton and from the manufacturing department of Phenix Technologies in Accident. Financial support came from the FSU Undergraduate Research Travel Award and the Provost’s Experiential Learning Enhancement Fund.
