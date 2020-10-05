'Enough is enough:' March honors Breonna Taylor

CUMBERLAND — Saturday’s march in honor of the life of Breonna Taylor was peaceful, but the message was direct and clear: Change is needed, and now.
The march, hosted by the Allegany County NAACP, centered around Taylor and other Black women whose lives were cut short at the hands of police and concluded with a ceremony in honor of them.
“When we say ‘She matters,’ she includes anyone and everyone that identifies as being a woman, but today we march for the she that looks like me, and skin tones lighter and darker than me,” county NAACP Vice President Tifani Fisher said before the march got underway. “Skin tones that change the way that society sees them. Skin tones that allow police officers to shoot them in their home, and not be charged for the bullets that killed them but charged for the bullets that entered drywall.”
Taylor was shot and killed in March by three Louisville, Kentucky, police officers executing a no-knock search warrant on her residence. The Louisville Courier Journal has reported that while police and prosecutors say the officers identified themselves as such before breaking down the door, attorneys for Taylor’s family say that her neighbors did not hear that. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, said he only heard them pounding at the door, the newspaper reported.
Only one of the three officers involved is facing charges connected to the shooting, and none of the charges are connected to Taylor’s death. That decision, announced last month, renewed a wave of largely-peaceful national protests that began with the killing of George Floyd in May.
Since her death, Taylor’s name as well as the phrase “Say her name” has become a rallying cry for those protesting her death. As the crowd of all ages and races that gathered Saturday moved down Washington Street toward City Hall, clad in purple shirts and holding signs with Taylor’s likeness, they chanted and sang both, “Black lives matter,” and more.
When the crowd arrived in front of City Hall, Fisher reminded them to stand for “the ‘shes’ who are discounted, forgotten, overlooked and receive no justice.”
“We stand to say enough is enough, and we won’t take any more,” Fisher said.
Robin Wynder, an assistant vice president for student affairs and diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Frostburg State University, called for “the myth of the strong Black woman” to come to an end. Taylor’s death, Wynder noted, didn’t receive the immediate outrage Floyd’s provoked.
“We had to repeatedly cry ‘say her name,’ as in, ‘don’t forget about her,’” Wynder noted, also emphasizing that “the last thing we want to do is pit a Black man against a Black woman,” but that the aforementioned myth needs to end nonetheless.
“Yes, we are strong, but not the fictionalized strong,” Wynder said, urging the Black women present to take care of themselves on all levels and “do the hard work to heal from the hurts of the past,” so that they can more effectively move on to helping others who are in need.
Local poet and Frostburg student Angel Young said Taylor’s death and the subsequent events have caused her to reflect on the inherent systemic inequality in the United States.
“We were regarded as hardly three-fifths of a person” when the Constitution was drafted, Young said, “and to this day with the brutal killings and murders of my brothers and sisters, we are still considered hardly three-fifths of a person. But most of all, I’ve been thinking about how we have continuously been demanding justice from the same system that was set up to continue the oppression of my people to this day.”
It’s “imperative,” she said, to acknowledge that the justice system as it exists is oppressive and that working toward a fix is necessary.
“Now is the time to ensure a more just nation for us and the generations that are to come,” Young said.
The unity shown at the march, she said, is a good start, but not enough on its own.
“I believe in the power of a unified people, as we see here today,” Young said. “And if we can do this together, then we can work towards circulating wealth, health and prosperity through our own communities, all the while ensuring ourselves the power, means and ability to establish ourselves in positions that will enable us to make true change happen.”
