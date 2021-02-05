CUMBERLAND — When the lights come on and the stage is set on March 12, after almost a full year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things will look a bit different — more spaced and cleanable — inside the Cumberland Theatre.
Gov. Larry Hogan’s office recently announced $30 million in grant funding for entertainment venues across the state, which was to be used to make venues safer for audiences, staff, actors and to get artists back to work.
The Cumberland Theatre received $113,706 and was one of three Allegany County recipients of the state allocated funds. Country Club Cinemas received $473,276 and DelFest received $242,128.
“You had to show a $75,000 or greater loss in revenue to even qualify for it, which for us, that wasn’t difficult,” said Kimberli Rowley, Cumberland Theatre artistic director. “We can use it to make capital improvements, but we can only make those capital improvements to make it safer for audience or actors.”
Theater operators plan to use the money to make the venue safer and easier to clean by putting down laminate flooring, redoing the dressing rooms so actors can be socially distanced and putting plexiglass between makeup stations. They will remove the first three rows of seats, conduct temperature checks at the entrance and require masks.
In 2019, the theater employed from the state of Maryland 48 artists — designers, actors and directors. It paid out about $75,000 in salaries and had a per year budget of approximately $250,000.
“We get artists from all over the East Coast that come here, and stay and work,” said Rowley. “They put their dollars back into restaurants and gyms and grocery stores. We were able to show our contribution to the local and state economy, which was part of the deciding factor of that grant.”
The theater had to close its doors in March 2020, just as it was preparing its rendition of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s seminal work, “The Great Gatsby.”
Being that the theater on average makes a little over 50% of its revenue from ticket sales, 2020 having little to no ticket sales was especially hard on the budget. To pour salt on the wound, the three big fundraisers the theater’s board of directors holds — a Mardi Gras gala, the Denim, Diamonds and Furs benefit and a New York bus trip — which bring in another $30,000, could not happen.
“Now you’re looking at three quarters of your budget that you just can’t do,” said Rowley. “We’ve survived largely on grants.”
The theater received three grants from the state and one federal grant, all under $15,000.
However, now with the recent and largest grant, the plan is to hold an eight-show season, knowing the first few shows will be paid for.
Even upon opening, only 100 of the venue’s 198 seats will be used. With the grant, the venue feels comfortable taking the potential losses associated with limited seating, said Rowley.
“I think people are ready. People are ready to get out and do something,” she said. “It’s been a rough year for artists.”
The first show in March is a two-person musical titled “The Last Five Years.” The plan for April is to finally show “The Great Gatsby” with the same cast as was scheduled for last year.
