Error in numbers reduces Mineral voter count by thousands

KEYSER, W.Va. — An error was discovered in unofficial numbers from Tuesday's primary elections in Mineral County, but it didn't change results.
Clerk Lauren Ellifritz said in a press release she noticed an abnormality Thursday afternoon in the still-unofficial returns, and called the West Virginia Secretary of State's office to report it accordingly.
"On election night, the early and absentee ballots were processed first, the results were downloaded to generate a report to distribute to those in the audience," she said. "In the process the election night management program was not reset to zero before the next report was generated. This resulted in a duplication of those votes only.
"As the county clerk it is my responsibility and I apologize to the candidates and their families, however this did not change any local races as it doubled the early and absentee totals for all candidates,” Ellifritz said.
The Times-News originally reported that 8,772 ballots were cast in Mineral County on or before the election date. With the error since discovered, Ellifritz said, that number now stands at 5,737.
The voting process was already an abnormal one because of restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of Mineral County's voters, as did other West Virginians, opted to vote by paper absentee ballot. A high volume of ballots was received ahead of in-person voting Tuesday, and the process of just opening both envelopes and sorting the ballots took three hours that night.
A mechanical malfunction in the early morning caused a delay in the release of the final numbers, which were posted shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, making Mineral County the last in the state to report their numbers.
Ellifritz said all candidates will have the opportunity to request a recount following the provisional canvass scheduled to take place Monday morning. That remains an option for 48 hours from the canvass, she said.
The canvass will take place in the courtroom of the county courthouse at 9 a.m. Monday, ahead of the commissioners' scheduled 1 p.m. meeting. A representative from the Secretary of State's office will be there to ensure all goes as it should, Ellifritz said.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.