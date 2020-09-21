GREEN SPRING, W.Va. — At a popular annual haunted house in Hampshire County, the performers won’t be the only people masked up this year.
Things will be a bit different at The House of the Setting Sun as the organizers and actors try to balance concerns about COVID-19 with the desire to give those who pass through the winding halls and maze a memorable, fun and frightful night.
Saundra Stinnette is the president of Community Involvement for Kids, the nonprofit organization that puts on the haunted house every year. Now in its 27th year, Stinnette said, they’ve been met with challenges before, like when the building that used to serve as the house burned down in June 2008.
That year, Stinnette recalled, they instead moved operations to the nearby woods, opting for a haunted forest.
“We only had a month to put it together, but we did it,” Stinnette said of that year’s attractions.
This year, however, was a more unique challenge. When the pandemic began to worsen in the spring, Stinnette said it was not clear if they would be able to open. They began preparations for this year in April, optimistic they’d be able to operate in the fall as it now appears they will be.
While she noted that they still may have to shut down if orders come to do so, Stinnette said they’ve incorporated several different precautions for the safety of guests and actors alike.
Everyone will have to wear a mask, Stinnette said, and they’re mindful of social distancing. Along with regular cleaning and sanitizing, to best accommodate public health guidelines, she said, visitors will walk through the different attractions with whoever they came with and no one else.
Normally, she noted, they’d send through groups of 18 or so at a time. While that will probably make things take significantly longer than they usually do, Stinnette said, that seems to be the best way to protect everyone’s health.
“I hope that people understand, and I hope they come out,” Stinnette said.
The theme changes every year, and this year they’re going with a topical storyline about a haunted hospital and its despicable denizens.
Creedyn Shanholtz has been volunteering at the haunted house for five years. Walking through the mostly finished house, Shanholtz, 16, explained a bit of the vision for each room. Guests will be triaged in the first room, hear the story of the hospital in the second and proceed through dark, winding hallways.
In some rooms, Shanholtz said, it’s even difficult for the actors to tell what’s a real person and what’s just a well-decorated dummy. This year, Shanholtz said, he’s in the “body room,” one such place where it’s difficult to tell what’s real.
He’ll be dressed as an orderly, Shanholtz said.
“I think I’m going to try to crawl on the wall like vampires do,” he said, explaining a bit of his plan of action for giving unwitting visitors a fright. Jump scares, he said, “make the haunted house.”
Eriyah Handley, 17, is a Fort Hill High School senior who’s been volunteering at the haunted house for seven years. She’ll be attending college close to home next year, Handley said, and plans to come back accordingly.
Handley said she likes to play the role of a vampire in the house; as she’s pale, averse to sunlight and usually clad in black, she’s already “slightly a vampire,” she joked.
“When the little kids cry, I like to give them a high-five and tell them that they don’t have to be scared,” Handley said when asked what her favorite part about volunteering at the House of the Setting Sun is. “I don’t want to leave here and miss all the fun. ...If we weren’t going to open, my heart would seriously shatter.”
Andrew Kurtz, 19, has been volunteering for the last three years, since he was a student at Paw Paw High School and was recruited by Stinnette. Though he was around to help set up Sunday, Kurtz won’t be volunteering this year as he leaves to start college at Douglas Education Center in Monessen, Pennsylvania, near Pittsburgh.
As a volunteer at the haunted house, Kurtz said, he enjoyed the acting, along with the chance to hone his skills in special effects makeup. He’ll continue to study that this fall, in a program designed by horror movie special effects makeup legend Tom Savini.
Stinnette told him about the program, Kurtz said, after she met Savini at a trade show a couple of years ago and learned about it herself.
“I think I’m going to miss getting dressed up and running around with everyone,” Kurtz said. “Plus, I mean, it’s fun.”
The attraction will open for the fall season Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m., and runs every weekend through October. Oct. 29 and 30 will be “blackout” nights for visitors, with the house’s last night open for the season on Halloween. Tickets are $15 per person. Only cash is accepted.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.