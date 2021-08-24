CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A former correctional employee at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton was sentenced Monday to three years of probation for having inappropriate contact with an inmate, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Heather D. Obrad, of Granville, pleaded guilty in March to one count of abusive sexual contact. Obrad, 27, a secretary at the facility, admitted to having sexual contact with an inmate at the facility from August to October 2020.
Obrad was also ordered to pay a fine of $5,500.
