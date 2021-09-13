CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A former correctional officer at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton’s Female Facility was sentenced Monday to three months of incarceration for the sexual abuse of an inmate, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Scott Douglas Born, 33, of Bruceton Mills, pleaded guilty in February 2021 to one count of sexual abuse of a ward. Born admitted to accepting oral sex from an inmate at the secure female facility from September 2018 to January 2019.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Department of Justice Office of Inspector General investigated.
U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.