AUGUSTA, W.Va. — Ford Hill Road will be closed Aug. 2-4 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. from U.S. Route 50 to McKee Hollow Road for road work.

Access will be maintained to local homes and businesses but long delays may be experienced. 

Debbie Meyer is a Copy Editor for the Cumberland Times-News.

