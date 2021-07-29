AUGUSTA, W.Va. — Ford Hill Road will be closed Aug. 2-4 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. from U.S. Route 50 to McKee Hollow Road for road work.
Access will be maintained to local homes and businesses but long delays may be experienced.
CUMBERLAND — Franklin Leroy Leasure Jr., 59, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at home. In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated. Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., entrusted with arrangements. Condolences left at www.ScarpelliFH.com.
FROSTBURG — William Charles Walter, 74, passed Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at UPMC Western Maryland. In accordance with his wishes, he will be cremated. No formal visitation or services. Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A., is entrusted with arrangements.
KEYSER, W.Va. — Ann Adaire Kesecker, 84, died Monday, July 26, 2021. In respecting Ann's wishes, she will be cremated. No public services. Inurnment held in Queen's Point Cemetery, Keyser. Condolences may be left at www.markwoodfuneralhome.com.
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. — Beloved husband and father, Jonnie "Chip" Frazier, of Murrells Inlet, went to meet his Lord and Savior in Heaven Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Jonnie was born on May 8, 1945. Jonnie leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Gloria, and his son, Johnny. He is also survived by his…
