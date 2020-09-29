PITTSBURGH — Anyone that says a mask that covers the nose and mouth won’t help fight COVID-19 and other infections "is dead wrong,” David Nace said.
Nace, chief medical officer of UPMC Senior Communities, on Tuesday was among a panel of medical experts that talked of the coming cold and flu season and its intersection with COVID-19.
Masks help prevent and reduce the severity of infections, he said.
“This, whether you’re young or old, is your current vaccine,” Nace said and held up a mask. “This protects you, protects me and protects everyone around us.”
Additionally, there’s “absolutely no evidence” that masks interfere with the body’s availability to get oxygen as needed,” he said.
It’s highly unlikely a COVID-19 vaccine will be widely available by the end of the year, which means universal masking will be crucial to fight COVID-19 and influenza, Nace said.
“And when it is ready, the vaccine is unlikely to work as well in the very people who need that protection, the frail and the older adults, than in the younger population,” he said. “In addition, recent polls have indicated that many Americans, if not more than half, may actually decline a first-generation COVID-19 vaccine.”
As people age, their immune systems weaken, Nace said.
“I’m as eager as anyone for a safe and effective vaccine that can protect us against COVID-19 and it would be great news if that vaccine worked just as well for the frail, older adult population as it does for everybody else,” he said. “But experience and a long trail of science tell us that this likely won’t happen.”
Nace talked of work to develop monoclonal antibodies that, unlike a vaccine, don’t require the body’s immune system to generate a response to viruses.
“The drug would simply give you the antibodies needed to fight off the infection,” he said. “Plus, monoclonal antibodies can fight an active infection, whereas vaccines cannot.”
Donald Yealy is UPMC’s senior medical director and chairman of the Department of Emergency Medicine at UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh.
Last fall, UPMC planned a mass-scale flu vaccination of its health care workers for 2020, he said.
Last week, most of the system’s hospitals, including UPMC Western Maryland, vaccinated more than 70% of staff “with some reaching 100% … in a matter of days,” Yealy said.
Graham Snyder is medical director of infection prevention and hospital epidemiology at UPMC.
“Especially as we enter influenza season it is essential that anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 get tested,” he said. “Avoiding situations where there’s crowding without distancing and without masking is the number one way to avoid being exposed.”
Countries in the southern hemisphere are approaching the end of their flu season, Snyder said.
“And they’re reporting good news,” he said. “The infection prevention measures taken against COVID-19 such as masking and social distancing appear to have diminished the spread of flu.”
But that’s not to say local folks should skip their flu shot, Snyder said.
More than 90% of annual flu deaths occur in people age 65 and older, which is the same group that’s most vulnerable to COVID-19.
To protect those folks, young, healthy people should also get a flu vaccine, he said.
“The flu virus infects millions, hospitalizes hundreds of thousands and kills tens of thousands of Americans yearly,” Snyder said. “The vaccine is a safe and effective way to reduce the impact of seasonal flu.”
