CUMBERLAND — Sarah Llewellyn held a jar of award-winning venison and talked of criteria used to judge home-canned foods.
She was among several University of Maryland Extension educators at the Allegany County Fair & Ag Expo this week to promote the organization’s myriad of reliable resources available to area residents.
Llewellyn, UME master gardener coordinator and agriculture and food systems educator, said several canned goods were entered in this year’s fair competition.
“We had a lot of jams and jellies and pickles,” she said. “That’s what we always have the most of.”
A jar of bright green mint jelly stood out, Llewellyn said.
“It’s so unique,” she said.
Llewellyn judged the entries Monday, and looked for qualities, including how well foods were packed in jars, and the amount of liquid used in the preservation process.
“There is an art to canning and also just food preservation,” she said and added that inflation might be a cause for more folks to attempt home canning. “I do think that people are really stretching their dimes.”
Local UME educators are available to help folks with a variety of issues, Llewellyn said.
According to the organization, statewide, UME facilitates hundreds of programs in areas that include environmental and natural resources, agricultural and food systems and family and consumer sciences.
The local branch is part of the statewide, non-formal education system within the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources of the University of Maryland, College Park, and the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore.
It receives support from the United States Department of Agriculture and county government, according to extension.umd.edu/.
The Allegany County UME faculty and staff conduct events such as workshops, seminars, clinics, newsletters and consultations.
Additionally, Allegany County residents can call the extension office at 301-724-3320 with questions related to issues that include 4-H youth development, agriculture, home gardening, health and nutrition and financial wellness.
UME also offers a new, free, one-on-one program in English and Spanish that teaches people how to find affordable internet options and use technology devices. To learn more, call 866-206-8467 or email marylandersonline@umd.edu.
Jennifer Bentlejewski is the UME director for Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties.
“We are an extension of the university that offers unbiased education,” she said.
“We are providing what the research states,” she said. “It’s free ... and it is factual.”
