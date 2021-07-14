KEYSER, W.Va. — Upgrades underway at the Mineral County Courthouse are meant to enhance the building's aesthetics, operations and security.
County Coordinator Luke McKenzie updated the county commissioners Tuesday on the progress of several projects being undertaken on courthouse grounds, as well as one yet to start.
Funding for the projects comes from money awarded to the county through the federal American Rescue Plan. New security cameras have been added throughout the building, including one that sits behind the judge's bench in the courtroom. McKenzie said painting will soon begin, and that a chandelier to be installed has arrived.
A sturdier front door for the building has also been ordered, McKenzie said, adding that it will still take at least six weeks to arrive.
The commissioners voted unanimously during Tuesday's meeting to begin the bidding process for installing new doors and windows on the first floor of the courthouse. A recent security audit of the building, McKenzie said, identified "zero access control on the first floor of this facility" as a chief concern.
"All of the windows are glass," McKenzie said of the audit's findings. "All of the doors are standard residential doors that you could pop out a pane and unlock it with your hand."
New tempered glass windows will protect employees from outside intrusion, as well as in the event of an explosion nearby, McKenzie said. Steel doors with no outside entry mechanism are also planned, and visitors will have to enter through the same point, though law enforcement will be able to access the doors from the outside in the event of an emergency.
With the commission's approval, McKenzie will also begin the process of switching phone service for the courthouse, annex, probation office and Community Corrections from Frontier to Comcast.
While the switch will require running a fiber connection from the courthouse to the other buildings and is expected to cost a few thousand dollars, McKenzie said he anticipated "ultimately, it will save us thousands of dollars a year" to upgrade and switch services.
"Even $500 a month is $6,000 a year that we can save over the long term," McKenzie said, noting that he was still awaiting specific final estimates. The new fiber line would also offer another internet connection for the courthouse, he said.
The commission meets next July 27.
