CUMBERLAND — Two people who apparently were camping at the DelFest music festival at the Allegany County Fairgrounds were treated for possible carbon monoxide poisoning Friday after they traveled to UPMC Western Maryland by private vehicle, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
"Because of that the fire marshal was notified and requested the fire department to check out some campers to see what as going on there," said Roger Bennett, deputy director of the DES.
Bowling Green Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fairgrounds at the request of the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office after the victims were treated at UPMC Western Maryland.
On-site camping at DelFest surrounds the perimeter of the fairgrounds among ballfields, in the woods and beyond in Green Acres, according to the Delfest website.
