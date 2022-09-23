CUMBERLAND, Md. — Auto racing at the Allegany County Fairgrounds never came to fruition for the 2022 season as the county wasn’t able to secure a promoter, according to Adam Patterson, Allegany County director of public works.
The county began a search for a new promoter in February by issuing a request for proposals from prospective racing supporters. Auto racing on the half-mile dirt track at the fairgrounds took place for several years under promoter Todd Brode. However, Brode informed the county in early 2022 he would no longer offer races.
In April, the county announced it had reached an agreement with BBUM Promotions to put on races beginning in May. However, as months wore on, BBUM’s plans never materialized.
“We had a contract signed by the county commissioners and presented to the race promoters and the promoters decided not to move forward with the contract,” said Patterson.
Patterson was asked if BBUM did not have the resources to offer racing events. He said, “They just decided not to move forward with it.”
According to Patterson, an audience for racing at the fairgrounds has diminished in recent years. However, the county was likely to conduct a search for a new promoter at the beginning of the calendar year.
Brode saved the Fairgo Half Mile track from being shuttered in 2016 when he stepped forward to offer racing. He received a contract in 2017 and operated races for five years. The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020 forced Brode to hold a shortened schedule that year. A final full season was held in 2021 before he stepped away.
