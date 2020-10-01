Fall a time to hit the road and enjoy the view

The transition to fall has been completed. Days are painfully shorter, temperatures are cooling and the beach season is all but over.
I think we can all agree that fall is a beautiful time in Western Maryland with the explosion of brilliant colors from the valley floor to the top of the mountains. When I think of fall my mind shifts to the silent symphony of leaves that float harmlessly to the ground signaling the beginning of shorter days and nights until spring returns.
I know we're all disgusted and flustered with the COVID-19 virus but the time has arrived to jump in your mode of transportation and take to the scenic byways of Allegany County. This year, by all indication, should be a better year than the last two years to view Mother Nature's magic in the forest. Here's a couple of my favorite routes to take:
Green Ridge State Forest. Pick up a fall foliage tour map at the headquarters office located at exit 64 off Interstate 68.You can drive 30 miles through beautiful wooded trails and enjoy many scenic overlooks. Admire the red and yellow hues of dogwoods, sumac, white oak, sugar maples and scarlet oak. Overlooks dot the forest and what a great time to pack a lunch and stop at one of the overlooks and enjoy a snack and a gorgeous view. Wildlife abound in the forest so you might want to take your binoculars and your camera.
Hit the trails. If you love to walk or perhaps bike take some time and visit the Great Allegheny Passage as it winds its way through the mountains of Western Maryland and into Pennsylvania. On a clear, fall day the vistas along the trail provide breathtaking views of the tri-state. On the other hand, the C&O Canal towpath provides gorgeous scenery, wildlife and a good dose of relaxation as it winds its way along the Potomac River to Washington. If you choose to do that, be sure and walk through the Paw Paw Tunnel, an engineering marvel from days gone by.
One of my favorites, Route 40. Driving east or west along the National Road you can remove yourself from the hustle and bustle of the interstate and enjoy nature's paint brush covering our beloved mountains in beautiful fall colors. One thing for sure, there is no shortage of fall beauty right here in the county that we live in.
Hurricane season has reached its peak and, as promised by forecasters, September was a very active month in the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea. Most major action took aim on the Gulf Coast where severe flooding and high winds left a deadly mark on the real estate.
Precipitation for September fell at the very beginning of the month and a hefty rain on the 29th helped to save what would have been a month with less than an inch of rain falling. Total precipitation for the month was 2.18 inches, which is 1.05 inches below the average of 3.23 inches of rain. The maximum temperature was a warm 89 degrees while the minimum temperature slid to a chilly 36 degrees. The average maximum temperature for the month was 77.2 and the average minimum temperature was 54.4 degrees. Frost was noted on several days and Jack Frost coated pumpkins with a little frost a little ahead of schedule.
Forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center are indicating that temperatures for October are too close to call. Precipitation is forecast to be below average for the month. The outlook for October, November and December calls for temperatures to average above normal and precipitation could average above, below or about normal.
Let's take a look back at September 2018 and the unbelievable amount of rain that fell in the region. Here in Cumberland, rainfall totaled 13.49 inches, which was 10.26 inches above the average, making September the wettest month of 2018. As 2018 came to an end, a total of 67.06 inches of precipitation had fallen in the Queen City making it one of the wettest years on record. The first nine months of 2018 saw 53.35 inches of precipitation. Through the end of September 2020, our precipitation totaled 29.67 inches or about .71 inches below average.
It's time to do a little leaf peeping, carve a few pumpkins, sip some fresh cider along a crackling fire and just take in the glory of what should be a pretty good fall. In the meantime, relax and enjoy. Weatherwise will return in November.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
