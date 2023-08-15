CUMBERLAND — While the cause of a case of Legionnaires’ disease at Federal Correctional Institution in Cumberland remains unknown, families are concerned for their loved ones inside the facility.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons last week confirmed “a single case of Legionnaires’ disease” had been identified at the prison.
Since the incident occurred, the Cumberland Times-News received calls from people who said they were concerned for the safety of their loved ones who are incarcerated at the facility.
The callers said they didn’t want their names to be mentioned in this article because the inmates fear retaliation.
They said the prisoners reported they were given few bottles of water, and were unable to shower for days at a time.
On Monday, Donald Murphy, Office of Congressional and Public Affairs, FBOP, said no new cases of Legionnaires’ disease were identified.
“Nor have there been any deaths,” he said via email.
“The investigation into the source is still ongoing,” Murphy said.
He did not directly answer questions from the Times-News about whether the prison’s water and/or air conditioning systems had been eliminated as a source of the disease, but provided the following:
“Every FBOP facility, including FCI Cumberland, has contingency plans to address a large range of concerns or incidents, including communicable diseases, and is fully equipped and prepared to implement these plans as necessary,” Murphy said. “The FBOP’s contingency plans are sensitive in nature and are not available to the public.”
The FBOP takes communicable diseases seriously, he said.
“Infectious diseases are managed through a comprehensive approach that includes testing, treatment, prevention, education, and infection control measures in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines,” Murphy said.
“One of our highest priorities is the safety of FBOP employees and (adults in custody),” he said.
Murphy also said the inmates “have unlimited access to drinking water.”
Additionally, “the adults in custody have been provided access to the portable shower units deployed at FCI Cumberland,” he said.
